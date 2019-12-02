12005 45th Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Welcome home to cozy comfort! Warm, fresh and stylish, this lovingly updated Eastmont rambler is just waiting for your special touch. The soft, neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things, while large windows, vaulted ceilings, and skylights drench living spaces in natural light.



A circular floor plan makes entertaining a breeze! Wow the crowd with your culinary masterpieces, whipped up in the bright, well-appointed Chef’s kitchen. With formal living and dining spaces, a separate eating area off the kitchen, and large family room, there’s plenty of room for everyone. Meal-time grilling part of the plan? The large sunny deck steps from the kitchen provides the perfect BBQ spot! Perfect for sunny day parties and catching some rays!



As your day winds down, retreat to your own private oasis: a spacious master suite complete with large walk-in closet and bright ensuite bath with a dual vanity, soaking tub, and designer tiled walk-in shower.



Two additional bedrooms and a shared newly remodeled full bath ensure plenty of room for guests and family.



Conveniently located in Eastmont neighborhood, just minutes from Snohomish and Mill Creek. Close to shopping, dining, amenities and easy access to arterials and freeway for effortless commutes. Don’t miss your opportunity to make this stellar gem your new nest!



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in 1855 sf of cozy comfort!

• Circular floor plan great for entertaining

• Large windows and skylights for great natural light

• Recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness

• Gleaming hardwoods, designer tile and plush carpets throughout

• Soft, neutral color palette

• Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen w/ tons of cabinetry incl. floor-to-ceiling pantry

• Black quartz counters w/ white ceramic tile back splash

• Convenient center island w/ additional cabinet space

• New Stainless-steel appliances w/ gas range

• Fabulous kitchen garden window

• Separate dining area off kitchen w/sliders to deck

• Large family room w/ cozy wood stove

• Formal sunken living room w/ vaulted ceiling and bay window

• Formal dining area

• Spacious master suite w/ large walk-in closet

• 5-piece updated master ensuite bath w/ dual vanity, soaking tub, and roomy custom walk-in shower

• 2 additional bright bedrooms

• Bright updated full bath incl. custom designer tile and skylight

• Separate laundry space w/ full size washer and dryer

• Large, sunny deck

• Private side patio

• Fully-fenced back yard

• 2-car garage w/ work bench and extra storage

• Additional off-street parking

• Immaculate landscaping w/ mature plantings – year-round yard maintenance included



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,675, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

