Last updated December 2 2019 at 2:31 AM

12005 45th Avenue Southeast

12005 45th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

12005 45th Avenue Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to cozy comfort! Warm, fresh and stylish, this lovingly updated Eastmont rambler is just waiting for your special touch. The soft, neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things, while large windows, vaulted ceilings, and skylights drench living spaces in natural light.

A circular floor plan makes entertaining a breeze! Wow the crowd with your culinary masterpieces, whipped up in the bright, well-appointed Chef’s kitchen. With formal living and dining spaces, a separate eating area off the kitchen, and large family room, there’s plenty of room for everyone. Meal-time grilling part of the plan? The large sunny deck steps from the kitchen provides the perfect BBQ spot! Perfect for sunny day parties and catching some rays!

As your day winds down, retreat to your own private oasis: a spacious master suite complete with large walk-in closet and bright ensuite bath with a dual vanity, soaking tub, and designer tiled walk-in shower.

Two additional bedrooms and a shared newly remodeled full bath ensure plenty of room for guests and family.

Conveniently located in Eastmont neighborhood, just minutes from Snohomish and Mill Creek. Close to shopping, dining, amenities and easy access to arterials and freeway for effortless commutes. Don’t miss your opportunity to make this stellar gem your new nest!

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in 1855 sf of cozy comfort!
• Circular floor plan great for entertaining
• Large windows and skylights for great natural light
• Recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Gleaming hardwoods, designer tile and plush carpets throughout
• Soft, neutral color palette
• Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen w/ tons of cabinetry incl. floor-to-ceiling pantry
• Black quartz counters w/ white ceramic tile back splash
• Convenient center island w/ additional cabinet space
• New Stainless-steel appliances w/ gas range
• Fabulous kitchen garden window
• Separate dining area off kitchen w/sliders to deck
• Large family room w/ cozy wood stove
• Formal sunken living room w/ vaulted ceiling and bay window
• Formal dining area
• Spacious master suite w/ large walk-in closet
• 5-piece updated master ensuite bath w/ dual vanity, soaking tub, and roomy custom walk-in shower
• 2 additional bright bedrooms
• Bright updated full bath incl. custom designer tile and skylight
• Separate laundry space w/ full size washer and dryer
• Large, sunny deck
• Private side patio
• Fully-fenced back yard
• 2-car garage w/ work bench and extra storage
• Additional off-street parking
• Immaculate landscaping w/ mature plantings – year-round yard maintenance included

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,675, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12005 45th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
12005 45th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 12005 45th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 12005 45th Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12005 45th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
12005 45th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12005 45th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 12005 45th Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 12005 45th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 12005 45th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 12005 45th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12005 45th Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12005 45th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 12005 45th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 12005 45th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 12005 45th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 12005 45th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 12005 45th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12005 45th Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 12005 45th Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
