11416 51st Ave Se

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Welcome to this lovely 5bed/2.25 bath home located in the desirable Snohomish School Dist. Open living spaces greet you as you enter.Enjoy a spacious living rm w/gas fireplace, large dining rm and additional flex space. The kitchen w/center island and lg. eating nook offer plenty of room to entertain. Lovely deck, tranquil backyard & fire pit are off of the eating nook. The master suite boasts a gas fireplace & 2 lg. walk-in closets and seating area, 4 other bedrooms await, 2 w/ walk-in closets.