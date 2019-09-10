All apartments in Eastmont
11416 51st Ave Se

11416 51st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

11416 51st Avenue Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Welcome to this lovely 5bed/2.25 bath home located in the desirable Snohomish School Dist. Open living spaces greet you as you enter.Enjoy a spacious living rm w/gas fireplace, large dining rm and additional flex space. The kitchen w/center island and lg. eating nook offer plenty of room to entertain. Lovely deck, tranquil backyard & fire pit are off of the eating nook. The master suite boasts a gas fireplace & 2 lg. walk-in closets and seating area, 4 other bedrooms await, 2 w/ walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11416 51st Ave Se have any available units?
11416 51st Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 11416 51st Ave Se have?
Some of 11416 51st Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11416 51st Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
11416 51st Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11416 51st Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 11416 51st Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 11416 51st Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 11416 51st Ave Se offers parking.
Does 11416 51st Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11416 51st Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11416 51st Ave Se have a pool?
No, 11416 51st Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 11416 51st Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 11416 51st Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 11416 51st Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11416 51st Ave Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 11416 51st Ave Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 11416 51st Ave Se does not have units with air conditioning.
