120 Apartments for rent in Des Moines, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Des Moines renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community in a serene setting close to Des Moines waterfront. On-site amenities include a multipurpose sports court, swimming pool and covered parking lot. Residents enjoy easy access to I-5 and Angle Lake Station.

Redondo
1 Unit Available
1117 S 274th Pl.
1117 South 274th Place, Des Moines, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
3600 sqft
263- $500 MOVE IN SPECIAL Breathtaking Views of the Puget Sound!! - Magnificent custom home overlooking the Sound and Poverty Bay at Redondo .
Results within 1 mile of Des Moines

1 Unit Available
28602 16th Ave S, #404
28602 16th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
28602 16th Ave S, #404 Available 07/01/20 Federal way View Condo - top floor 1 bedroom/1 bathroom. Rent $1395.00 Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this Top Level Condo with Views of the Puget Sound and the Olympics.

1 Unit Available
703 S 304th Street
703 South 304th Street, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1400 sqft
A Must See - Beautiful 3 Bed Rambler - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253.830.5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,283.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $2,283.00 Admin Fee: $250.

Riverview
1 Unit Available
22019 40th Pl S
22019 40th Place South, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1589 sqft
Application Approved - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Riverview Kent West Hill - Application Approved - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on Kent's West Hill in the desirable Reserve at Riverview neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Des Moines
15 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,497
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified

15 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
55 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Verified

15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified

Thorndyke
10 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,199
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified

3 Units Available
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
873 sqft
Nestled in a lush green forest belt, Cedardale Apartments in Federal Way is a place that you could call home. A convenient location and neighborhood feel, reasonable rents and updated looks will give you a sense of having it all.
Verified

Northeast Tacoma
7 Units Available
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Verified

Downtown Kent
3 Units Available
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,379
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1054 sqft
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station.
Verified

9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Waterbury Park
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1125 sqft
Celebrate the natural beauty of the Puget Sound area when you come home to Waterbury Park Apartments in Federal Way.
Verified

Tukwila Urban Center
79 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,385
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
905 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Verified

11 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Verified

The Lakes
15 Units Available
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1114 sqft
Modern apartments in a peaceful setting near Riverfront Park. Walk-in closets and private balcony/patio. Units with fireplace available. Tenants have access to heated swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

Lakeland North
11 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Verified

11 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,379
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
Verified

Salmon Creek
1 Unit Available
View Ridge Apartments
12311 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at View Ridge Apartments in Burien. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

17 Units Available
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,326
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
806 sqft
Apartments with Excellent Service Driftwood Apartments has set our standards high to offer you the ultimate apartment living experience and an uncompromising level of service.
Verified

Downtown Kent
8 Units Available
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,589
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1001 sqft
All Aboard! Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and urban living at The Platform Apartments in Downtown Kent, WA. Choose from our studio, one and two bedroom floor plans.
City Guide for Des Moines, WA

Trying to find an apartment for rent in Des Moines, Washington? Well, it's a good thing you've landed on this page, because we've got all the tips and tricks to renting, living, and general enjoyment in the little city of Des Moines.

Situated on the east shore of the Puget Sound, halfway between Tacoma and Seattle, Des Moines is a waterfront city with some of the luckiest residents in the country. The people of Des Moines get to enjoy fishing the cold waters of the Puget Sound, strolling along the boardwalk at Redondo Beach, shopping for the freshest groceries at the waterside farmer's market, as well as exploring the steep ravine of the forested Saltwater State Park at the southern edge of town. And, when it comes to property rentals, local residents have many options to choose from. Hobbs, for instance, has everything from low cost studio apartments to luxury lofts, townhomes, and rental homes, many with great views, and all just a mile or two away from a lovely waterfront. Apartment rental rates range from about $600 for an inexpensive studio apartment to over $1,200 for a luxury rental near the waterfront. Most rental homes around here are fairly big, having three bedrooms or more, and can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000.

Need amenities? Well, we've got plenty of them in the apartments around here. It's common for apartments to have long lists amenities, including the usual perks such as a pool, playground, fitness center, business center, courtyard, and laundry facilities. In the expensive places, though, you can get some luxurious extras, such as free tanning, high tech workout equipment, a cozy community area complete with fire pit, a resort-style pool and a sauna.

Pet-friendly pads are everywhere around here. However, the kinds of pets you’re moving with can make the apartment search a little more difficult. Cats and small dogs are welcome just about anywhere, but moving to Des Moines with a 60-pound coon hound or a big ol' Labrador will most certainly be a challenge. Less expensive apartments, townhomes, and rental homes are the places to look for big dogs. Houses for rent by owners are more likely to consider pets on a case-by-case basis, so be sure to tell Sparky to be on his best behavior! At any property rental, you can expect to pay a refundable pet deposit around $500.

That's about all you need to know be a local Des Moinesian-renter. So, pack up that fishing pole and get to it! Good luck and happy hunting.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Des Moines, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Des Moines renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

