2 bedroom apartments
171 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Des Moines, WA
North Central Des Moines
3 Units Available
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Woodmont
9 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Pacific Ridge
5 Units Available
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
24307 24th Ave S
24307 24th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
100% Remodeled Manufactured Home for Rent - Fully remodeled home with new appliances. Has a washer and dryer hook up. Two car garage with a shop. Close to freeways and airport. Utilities are not included.
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
21614 29th Avenue South Unit 3
21614 29th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
860 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
22810 30th Ave S Unit B304
22810 30th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
886 sqft
Quaint Top Level - End Unit Condo in Heritage Court - Des Moines! - Been waiting for that perfect commuter condo? Well you found it! Beautiful and well maintained condo in a super convenient location.
Results within 1 mile of Des Moines
5 Units Available
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
865 sqft
Welcome home to Soundview Apartment Homes! As our name suggests, we are an apartment community with units for rent that offer spectacular views of the Puget Sound.
8 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
42 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
884 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Contact for Availability
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located near Woodmont Beach and Saltwater State Parks, with quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Resident facilities include a hot tub and modern fitness center.
1 Unit Available
30212 7th Ave S
30212 7th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1010 sqft
APPLICATION APPROVED - REMODELED LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Welcome home to this remodeled two bedroom, 1 bathroom, lower duplex unit located in Federal Way.
2 Units Available
Terrace View Burien Apts Burien -Normandy Park
231 South 177th Place, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Please call or text Tyson(425)761-3047 or James Peck (206)992-3025 https://www.youtube.
Results within 5 miles of Des Moines
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
962 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
980 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Northeast Tacoma
7 Units Available
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
924 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
8 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
857 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
9 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
981 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Northeast Tacoma
25 Units Available
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
975 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
14 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
12 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
5 Units Available
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
842 sqft
Uniquely designed community with features such as ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Minutes from Tacoma with amenities to relax: pool, sauna, gym and ample green space. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
884 sqft
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
6 Units Available
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
898 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
