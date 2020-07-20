All apartments in Des Moines
28701 6th Place South #104

28701 6th Pl S · No Longer Available
Location

28701 6th Pl S, Des Moines, WA 98198
Redondo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
457- Condo with Beautiful Views of the Sound - Curl up in front of the crackling fireplace while you dream of summer. Ground floor condo at Redondo Ridge!! Perched above Redondo Beach this sprawling ground floor condo enjoys lovely Sound, Territorial & Olympic Mountain views! Walking distance to the Redondo Beach boardwalk, features include: Living rm w/ gas fireplace, open-concept kitchen w/ recessed lighting, dining room w/ slider to over sized view deck, main bathroom has been stylishly updated, master bedroom with great closet space & private bath. Tons of storage in unit & in common area. 2 parking spaces, elevator & level entry! Very private & peaceful surroundings! BLT: 1988
No pets!!

Call for a tour today (253)-765-5720
receptionist@zaran.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2366627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28701 6th Place South #104 have any available units?
28701 6th Place South #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 28701 6th Place South #104 have?
Some of 28701 6th Place South #104's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28701 6th Place South #104 currently offering any rent specials?
28701 6th Place South #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28701 6th Place South #104 pet-friendly?
No, 28701 6th Place South #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 28701 6th Place South #104 offer parking?
Yes, 28701 6th Place South #104 offers parking.
Does 28701 6th Place South #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28701 6th Place South #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28701 6th Place South #104 have a pool?
No, 28701 6th Place South #104 does not have a pool.
Does 28701 6th Place South #104 have accessible units?
No, 28701 6th Place South #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 28701 6th Place South #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28701 6th Place South #104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 28701 6th Place South #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 28701 6th Place South #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
