Des Moines, WA
28006 8th Lane S
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

28006 8th Lane S

28006 8th Ln S · No Longer Available
Location

28006 8th Ln S, Des Moines, WA 98198
South Des Moines

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Modern Townhome with views of the Puget Sound & Olympics - **Application Pending**

Presenting a fresh new modern town home in Redondo Beach neighborhood. Private rooftop entertainment terrace. This home features a staircase that takes you up to the main level where there is an open kitchen & living room full of natural light & a gas fireplace! Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a gas range 3 bedrooms with a master on upper level with a view of Redondo Beach & Puget Sound. An attached large one-car garage and ample street parking make this a city dwellers dream. A/C & so much more! Also, 2 blocks from Saltys Restaurant and the board walk that you can enjoy.

Property Manager:

Armando@Havenrent.com
253-234-7019

# 4072

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5439921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28006 8th Lane S have any available units?
28006 8th Lane S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 28006 8th Lane S have?
Some of 28006 8th Lane S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28006 8th Lane S currently offering any rent specials?
28006 8th Lane S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28006 8th Lane S pet-friendly?
Yes, 28006 8th Lane S is pet friendly.
Does 28006 8th Lane S offer parking?
Yes, 28006 8th Lane S offers parking.
Does 28006 8th Lane S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28006 8th Lane S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28006 8th Lane S have a pool?
No, 28006 8th Lane S does not have a pool.
Does 28006 8th Lane S have accessible units?
No, 28006 8th Lane S does not have accessible units.
Does 28006 8th Lane S have units with dishwashers?
No, 28006 8th Lane S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28006 8th Lane S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28006 8th Lane S has units with air conditioning.

