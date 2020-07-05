28006 8th Lane S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Stunning Modern Townhome with views of the Puget Sound & Olympics - **Application Pending**



Presenting a fresh new modern town home in Redondo Beach neighborhood. Private rooftop entertainment terrace. This home features a staircase that takes you up to the main level where there is an open kitchen & living room full of natural light & a gas fireplace! Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a gas range 3 bedrooms with a master on upper level with a view of Redondo Beach & Puget Sound. An attached large one-car garage and ample street parking make this a city dwellers dream. A/C & so much more! Also, 2 blocks from Saltys Restaurant and the board walk that you can enjoy.



Property Manager:



Armando@Havenrent.com

253-234-7019



# 4072



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5439921)