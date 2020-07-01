All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 25916 11th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
25916 11th Ave S
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

25916 11th Ave S

25916 11th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

25916 11th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Woodmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
3 bedroom home Des Moines - Spacious rambler with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The large backyard has ample space to garden including upraised beds, established grape vine, storage shed and RV parking. Huge deck off the back door, for that back yard barbecue. Open living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen includes gas range, dishwasher, disposal and garden window. Separate dining area with bright window has peekaboo view of the sound. Sliding glass door allows easy access to patio for fun outdoor meals! Master bedroom has 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Two roomy bedrooms, and a full bath in the hall. A large utility room with newer washer dryer, loads of counter space and storage. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping, pets on case by case bases, exterior locking shed.

(RLNE5491481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25916 11th Ave S have any available units?
25916 11th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 25916 11th Ave S have?
Some of 25916 11th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25916 11th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
25916 11th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25916 11th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 25916 11th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 25916 11th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 25916 11th Ave S offers parking.
Does 25916 11th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25916 11th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25916 11th Ave S have a pool?
No, 25916 11th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 25916 11th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 25916 11th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 25916 11th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25916 11th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 25916 11th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 25916 11th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines
Des Moines, WA 98198
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd
Des Moines, WA 98198
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St
Des Moines, WA 98198

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Moines Dog Friendly Apartments
Des Moines Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College