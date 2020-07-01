25916 11th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

3 bedroom home Des Moines - Spacious rambler with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The large backyard has ample space to garden including upraised beds, established grape vine, storage shed and RV parking. Huge deck off the back door, for that back yard barbecue. Open living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen includes gas range, dishwasher, disposal and garden window. Separate dining area with bright window has peekaboo view of the sound. Sliding glass door allows easy access to patio for fun outdoor meals! Master bedroom has 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Two roomy bedrooms, and a full bath in the hall. A large utility room with newer washer dryer, loads of counter space and storage. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping, pets on case by case bases, exterior locking shed.



(RLNE5491481)