All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 24713 21st st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
24713 21st st
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24713 21st st

24713 21st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

24713 21st Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
South Des Moines

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upper Level House with View for Rent! - Property Id: 97898

A Sweet and recently updated 2bed/1bath Upper level house on quiet cul-de-sac in Des Moines with beautiful territorial view; peek-a-boo view of Puget Sound, entertainment sized deck; huge yard. Around the corner from Sonju Park; Parkside Elementary, just minutes from Saltwater St. Park, downtown Des Moines; Marina. Ideal for commuter w/quick access to SeaTac/freeways/transit/Highline Community College.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97898
Property Id 97898

(RLNE4674264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24713 21st st have any available units?
24713 21st st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 24713 21st st have?
Some of 24713 21st st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24713 21st st currently offering any rent specials?
24713 21st st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24713 21st st pet-friendly?
Yes, 24713 21st st is pet friendly.
Does 24713 21st st offer parking?
No, 24713 21st st does not offer parking.
Does 24713 21st st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24713 21st st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24713 21st st have a pool?
No, 24713 21st st does not have a pool.
Does 24713 21st st have accessible units?
No, 24713 21st st does not have accessible units.
Does 24713 21st st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24713 21st st has units with dishwashers.
Does 24713 21st st have units with air conditioning?
No, 24713 21st st does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines
Des Moines, WA 98198
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St
Des Moines, WA 98198
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Whispering Brook
23407 16th Avenue S
Des Moines, WA 98198

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Des Moines Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WA
Parkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College