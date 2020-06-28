All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 24031 26th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
24031 26th Ave S
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

24031 26th Ave S

24031 26th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

24031 26th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
South Des Moines

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Des Moines Location and Appeal! - Roomy apartment in a beautifully maintained home, near Highline College. The newly remodeled apartment is 1,100 square feet with 2 large bedrooms, extra high ceilings, 1 full bath, washer/dryer, gas heat, and fully furnished kitchen & living spaces. French doors lead out to a shared organic garden, patio, fruit trees, and a fish pond. This quiet oasis has a private entrance (owner lives upstairs). Its just minutes from transit and a short drive to shops, restaurants, and farmers market. On street parking for 2 cars, ALL utilities, and wi-fi included. No Pets/Non Smoking. Please contact Rick Sands RE/MAX Property Management 206-229-7999 for further details and showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24031 26th Ave S have any available units?
24031 26th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 24031 26th Ave S have?
Some of 24031 26th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24031 26th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
24031 26th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24031 26th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 24031 26th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 24031 26th Ave S offer parking?
No, 24031 26th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 24031 26th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24031 26th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24031 26th Ave S have a pool?
No, 24031 26th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 24031 26th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 24031 26th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 24031 26th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 24031 26th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24031 26th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 24031 26th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines
Des Moines, WA 98198
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd
Des Moines, WA 98198
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St
Des Moines, WA 98198

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Moines Dog Friendly Apartments
Des Moines Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College