24031 26th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Des Moines Location and Appeal! - Roomy apartment in a beautifully maintained home, near Highline College. The newly remodeled apartment is 1,100 square feet with 2 large bedrooms, extra high ceilings, 1 full bath, washer/dryer, gas heat, and fully furnished kitchen & living spaces. French doors lead out to a shared organic garden, patio, fruit trees, and a fish pond. This quiet oasis has a private entrance (owner lives upstairs). Its just minutes from transit and a short drive to shops, restaurants, and farmers market. On street parking for 2 cars, ALL utilities, and wi-fi included. No Pets/Non Smoking. Please contact Rick Sands RE/MAX Property Management 206-229-7999 for further details and showings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5203434)