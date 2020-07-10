All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 23447 26th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
23447 26th Ave S
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

23447 26th Ave S

23447 26th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
South Des Moines
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23447 26th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
South Des Moines

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Peaceful Des Moines Home w/ attached Studio - ******** APP PENDING *********

Welcome to this 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located within walking distance of High-line community college. Sitting at the end of a quiet neighborhood, this home includes a large, fully fenced backyard with views of the ocean and an over-sized deck. Garage has been converted into a studio with a 3/4 bath & kitchen.

Opens up to a spacious living room, kitchen with ample storage, and clean hardwood flooring. Bedrooms are well sized, one in which is fully furnished. Includes washer & dryer.

-Sits on the opposite side of Pacific Highway.
-Near Salt Water State park, Riverfront park, and Lake Fenwick Park
-Pets included on a case by case basis with an additional $500 deposit

Tyler@havenrent.com

#4075

(RLNE5811005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23447 26th Ave S have any available units?
23447 26th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 23447 26th Ave S have?
Some of 23447 26th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23447 26th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
23447 26th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23447 26th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 23447 26th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 23447 26th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 23447 26th Ave S offers parking.
Does 23447 26th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23447 26th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23447 26th Ave S have a pool?
No, 23447 26th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 23447 26th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 23447 26th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 23447 26th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 23447 26th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23447 26th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 23447 26th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Brook
23407 16th Avenue S
Des Moines, WA 98198
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines
Des Moines, WA 98198
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St
Des Moines, WA 98198

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Moines Dog Friendly Apartments
Des Moines Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College