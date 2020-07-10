23447 26th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Peaceful Des Moines Home w/ attached Studio - ******** APP PENDING *********



Welcome to this 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located within walking distance of High-line community college. Sitting at the end of a quiet neighborhood, this home includes a large, fully fenced backyard with views of the ocean and an over-sized deck. Garage has been converted into a studio with a 3/4 bath & kitchen.



Opens up to a spacious living room, kitchen with ample storage, and clean hardwood flooring. Bedrooms are well sized, one in which is fully furnished. Includes washer & dryer.



-Sits on the opposite side of Pacific Highway.

-Near Salt Water State park, Riverfront park, and Lake Fenwick Park

-Pets included on a case by case basis with an additional $500 deposit



