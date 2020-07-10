23447 26th Ave S

Amenities
Peaceful Des Moines Home w/ attached Studio - ******** APP PENDING *********
Welcome to this 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located within walking distance of High-line community college. Sitting at the end of a quiet neighborhood, this home includes a large, fully fenced backyard with views of the ocean and an over-sized deck. Garage has been converted into a studio with a 3/4 bath & kitchen.
Opens up to a spacious living room, kitchen with ample storage, and clean hardwood flooring. Bedrooms are well sized, one in which is fully furnished. Includes washer & dryer.
-Sits on the opposite side of Pacific Highway.
-Near Salt Water State park, Riverfront park, and Lake Fenwick Park
-Pets included on a case by case basis with an additional $500 deposit
Tyler@havenrent.com
#4075
(RLNE5811005)