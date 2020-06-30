All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:06 PM

23301 20th Avenue South

23301 20th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

23301 20th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Central Des Moines

Amenities

w/d hookup
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nice contemporary 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful rock fireplace. Washer/dryer hookups in large utility room. Tenant pays $130 for water/sewer and pays garbage and electric. No pets or smoking allowed. Must have 650 credit score, no eviction history and verifiable rental/job history of at least one year. For more information please call our office at 360-688-4073.
Listed by Angi Kenneson, Broker
Blue Summit Realty LLC
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23301 20th Avenue South have any available units?
23301 20th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
Is 23301 20th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
23301 20th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23301 20th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 23301 20th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 23301 20th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 23301 20th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 23301 20th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23301 20th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23301 20th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 23301 20th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 23301 20th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 23301 20th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 23301 20th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 23301 20th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23301 20th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 23301 20th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

