All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 2329 Kent Des Moines Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
2329 Kent Des Moines Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

2329 Kent Des Moines Road

2329 South Kent Des Moines Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
South Des Moines
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2329 South Kent Des Moines Road, Des Moines, WA 98198
South Des Moines

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful 5-bedroom house located minutes from downtown Des Moines, Redondo Beach and Marina, and SeaTac Airport. This home boasts 2 floors with a fireplace and a 2 car garage, featuring stainless steel appliances, a Samsung washer/dryer, and a large fenced backyard. It is a commuters dream with quick access to 509, I-5, and 405. Required 700 credit score, clean rental history, and 2 years of employment history.
Wonderful 5-bedroom house located minutes from downtown Des Moines, Redondo Beach & Marina, and SeaTac Airport. This home boasts 2 floors with a fireplace, 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances, a Samsung washer/dryer, and a large fenced backyard for kids or relaxing. It is a commuters dream with quick access to 509, I-5, and 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Kent Des Moines Road have any available units?
2329 Kent Des Moines Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 2329 Kent Des Moines Road have?
Some of 2329 Kent Des Moines Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Kent Des Moines Road currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Kent Des Moines Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Kent Des Moines Road pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Kent Des Moines Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 2329 Kent Des Moines Road offer parking?
Yes, 2329 Kent Des Moines Road does offer parking.
Does 2329 Kent Des Moines Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 Kent Des Moines Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Kent Des Moines Road have a pool?
No, 2329 Kent Des Moines Road does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Kent Des Moines Road have accessible units?
No, 2329 Kent Des Moines Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Kent Des Moines Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 Kent Des Moines Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 Kent Des Moines Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2329 Kent Des Moines Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd
Des Moines, WA 98198
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St
Des Moines, WA 98198
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines
Des Moines, WA 98198

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Moines Dog Friendly Apartments
Des Moines Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College