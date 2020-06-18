2329 Kent Des Moines Road

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful 5-bedroom house located minutes from downtown Des Moines, Redondo Beach and Marina, and SeaTac Airport. This home boasts 2 floors with a fireplace and a 2 car garage, featuring stainless steel appliances, a Samsung washer/dryer, and a large fenced backyard. It is a commuters dream with quick access to 509, I-5, and 405. Required 700 credit score, clean rental history, and 2 years of employment history.

