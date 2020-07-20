All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

22983 Marine View Dr #D317

22983 Marine View Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

22983 Marine View Dr S, Des Moines, WA 98198
Marina District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
volleyball court
Live At The Beach - Available Now - Whalers Village - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

Live in the Historic Waterfront Town of Des Moines, this one bed, one bath condo is located in a private gated community at Whalers Village. This complex has its own swimming pool and private beach access. The condo is located on the third floor so that you wont have anyone living on top of you. This condo boasts lots of natural light, a large pantry and a storage shed located off your deck Laundry Room located in the building. Quick access to the airport, I-5, 509, and 99, and bus.

Hurry, so you can watch the 4th of July fireworks from your private beach!

We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application accepted until the potential resident(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- Security Deposit is fully refundable at the end of the leaser with normal wear & tear
- Resident(s) are responsible for all utilities
- One pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

#SeattleRentalHome
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#DesMoinesRental
#DesMoines
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals #MapleLeafManagment #SeattlePropertyManagement

AMENITIES INCLUDE

250 feet of flat sandy beach on Puget Sound.
Beachfront heated swimming pool.
Stunning views of the Olympic Mountains and Maury Island.
Beautifully landscaped grounds with creeks and bridges.
Private, gated parking lots with assigned spaces and visitor parking.
Patios/balconies on every unit.
Kayak storage near the beach.
Pea patch garden plots.
Pet walking areas and clean-up bags.
Basketball court, volleyball net, and horseshoes.
Picnic area for private/community events (fee applies).
Storage closets attached to most units and available for rent.
Car wash area.
Professional property management with on-site office.
Steps away from the Des Moines Marina, beach park, and business district.
Just down the road from Saltwater State Park.

(RLNE4952919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

