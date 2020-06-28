All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

22236 24th Ave S Unit P109

22236 24th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

22236 24th Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths condo for rent. - Charming 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths condo in the Des Moines area is waiting for YOU! New flooring, new carpet, new paint and new appliances washer & dryer in unit. Clean and move in ready, this home is spacious with tons of natural light from garden window in living room and glass slider off dining room. Enjoy the breeze from your very own balcony. Galley style kitchen has lots of cabinet space for all your storage needs. Wood Burning fireplace offers the warm and cozy feel on cool NW evenings.
For more information or to arrange a showing, please call 206-856-9855 or by e-mail remember to include your contact phone number.
Terms:
Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person
Administrative fee: $50.00
Lease: 12 months
First month rent: $1595
Security deposit: $1595

(RLNE3850026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 have any available units?
22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 have?
Some of 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 currently offering any rent specials?
22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 is pet friendly.
Does 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 offer parking?
No, 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 does not offer parking.
Does 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 have a pool?
No, 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 does not have a pool.
Does 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 have accessible units?
No, 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 does not have accessible units.
Does 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22236 24th Ave S Unit P109 does not have units with air conditioning.
