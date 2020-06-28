22236 24th Ave S Unit P109

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths condo for rent. - Charming 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths condo in the Des Moines area is waiting for YOU! New flooring, new carpet, new paint and new appliances washer & dryer in unit. Clean and move in ready, this home is spacious with tons of natural light from garden window in living room and glass slider off dining room. Enjoy the breeze from your very own balcony. Galley style kitchen has lots of cabinet space for all your storage needs. Wood Burning fireplace offers the warm and cozy feel on cool NW evenings.

For more information or to arrange a showing, please call 206-856-9855 or by e-mail remember to include your contact phone number.

Terms:

Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person

Administrative fee: $50.00

Lease: 12 months

First month rent: $1595

Security deposit: $1595



