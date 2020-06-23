All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 19527 2nd Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
19527 2nd Ave S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19527 2nd Ave S

19527 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19527 2nd Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98148
North Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Des Moines SFH w/ extra storage building!! - This SFH home has an open living & dining room. Wood burning fireplace, galley style kitchen and separate laundry room. Three comfortable bedrooms and a full bath as well as a half bath. Extra bonus room is great for home/office or family or TV room. French doors open out to covered patio and private fenced back yard with fire pit and additional storage building. Home is situated on a quiet residential street. There is plenty of off street parking as well as a covered carport for one car!! Close to shopping bus line and freeways! Hurry this one will go fast!

(RLNE4592471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19527 2nd Ave S have any available units?
19527 2nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 19527 2nd Ave S have?
Some of 19527 2nd Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19527 2nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
19527 2nd Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19527 2nd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 19527 2nd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 19527 2nd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 19527 2nd Ave S does offer parking.
Does 19527 2nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19527 2nd Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19527 2nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 19527 2nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 19527 2nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 19527 2nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 19527 2nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 19527 2nd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19527 2nd Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 19527 2nd Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd
Des Moines, WA 98198
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St
Des Moines, WA 98198
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines
Des Moines, WA 98198

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Moines Dog Friendly Apartments
Des Moines Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College