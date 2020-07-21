All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 1834 S 263rd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
1834 S 263rd Place
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

1834 S 263rd Place

1834 South 263rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1834 South 263rd Place, Des Moines, WA 98198
Woodmont

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Quick access to Saltwater State Park/Redondo Beach/I-5 or Hwy 509 - This beautifully updated home has TONS of new upgrades. It features 4 bedrooms 1.75 baths Office. Gorgeous new kitchen that opens to the living room and dining area. It also has white shaker cabinets with lots of storage space, quartz countertops w/mosaic tile backsplash, huge island w/an eating bar, and new stainless appliances. HUGE master bedroom with a custom designed master bath & a large walk-in closet. Main bath is custom designed with a tile tub surround and vessel style sinks.
Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2670.00. Small dog ok for $250 additional security deposit Pets on a c/b/c basis with approval. Must meet pet requirement of Under 30lb weight, older than 1 year and must not be on our restricted dog breed list. Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Doberman, Husky, ext. Please contact our office for per-approval.
This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.
We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2495.00, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2670.00, Available 03/01/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible. Inquiry on website to schedule a showing and an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5604240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 S 263rd Place have any available units?
1834 S 263rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 1834 S 263rd Place have?
Some of 1834 S 263rd Place's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 S 263rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
1834 S 263rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 S 263rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 S 263rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 1834 S 263rd Place offer parking?
No, 1834 S 263rd Place does not offer parking.
Does 1834 S 263rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 S 263rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 S 263rd Place have a pool?
No, 1834 S 263rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 1834 S 263rd Place have accessible units?
No, 1834 S 263rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 S 263rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1834 S 263rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 S 263rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1834 S 263rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St
Des Moines, WA 98198
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Whispering Brook
23407 16th Avenue S
Des Moines, WA 98198
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines
Des Moines, WA 98198

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDes Moines 2 Bedroom Apartments
Des Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Des Moines Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WA
Parkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College