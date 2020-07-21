1834 S 263rd Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Quick access to Saltwater State Park/Redondo Beach/I-5 or Hwy 509 - This beautifully updated home has TONS of new upgrades. It features 4 bedrooms 1.75 baths Office. Gorgeous new kitchen that opens to the living room and dining area. It also has white shaker cabinets with lots of storage space, quartz countertops w/mosaic tile backsplash, huge island w/an eating bar, and new stainless appliances. HUGE master bedroom with a custom designed master bath & a large walk-in closet. Main bath is custom designed with a tile tub surround and vessel style sinks.

Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2670.00. Small dog ok for $250 additional security deposit Pets on a c/b/c basis with approval. Must meet pet requirement of Under 30lb weight, older than 1 year and must not be on our restricted dog breed list. Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Doberman, Husky, ext. Please contact our office for per-approval.

This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.

We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2495.00, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2670.00, Available 03/01/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible. Inquiry on website to schedule a showing and an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5604240)