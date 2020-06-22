Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage

1014 S 198th Pl Available 06/10/20 Mid-Modern North Hill Rambler in Des Moines - Timeless design, modern style & open flowing spaces define this absolutely impeccable North Hill rambler! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with gleaming hardwood floors & slate entry giving it that pristine feel. Conveniently attached 480 sq ft - 2 car garage. Every cook's desire - Chef's kitchen with professional grade range + hood.



Gas heat & fireplace with custom hearth to keep those cool nights cozy. Bonus room with slider - great 4th/guest bedroom or office/den/workout room. Gorgeous, privately landscaped grounds with entertaining deck + patio : Fantastic for gatherings around a Fire Pit & BBQ's in the Summer. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac & has a fully fenced back yard overlooking a greenbelt for added privacy! 2 minutes to Normandy Towne Center.



Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.



Will post virtual tour around 06/10/2020

Please respect the current tenants privacy



Tyler@havenrent.com



#4019



(RLNE4606994)