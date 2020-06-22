All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1014 S 198th Pl

1014 South 198th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1014 South 198th Place, Des Moines, WA 98148
North Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1014 S 198th Pl Available 06/10/20 Mid-Modern North Hill Rambler in Des Moines - Timeless design, modern style & open flowing spaces define this absolutely impeccable North Hill rambler! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with gleaming hardwood floors & slate entry giving it that pristine feel. Conveniently attached 480 sq ft - 2 car garage. Every cook's desire - Chef's kitchen with professional grade range + hood.

Gas heat & fireplace with custom hearth to keep those cool nights cozy. Bonus room with slider - great 4th/guest bedroom or office/den/workout room. Gorgeous, privately landscaped grounds with entertaining deck + patio : Fantastic for gatherings around a Fire Pit & BBQ's in the Summer. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac & has a fully fenced back yard overlooking a greenbelt for added privacy! 2 minutes to Normandy Towne Center.

Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Will post virtual tour around 06/10/2020
Please respect the current tenants privacy

Tyler@havenrent.com

#4019

(RLNE4606994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 S 198th Pl have any available units?
1014 S 198th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 1014 S 198th Pl have?
Some of 1014 S 198th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 S 198th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1014 S 198th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 S 198th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 S 198th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1014 S 198th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1014 S 198th Pl does offer parking.
Does 1014 S 198th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 S 198th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 S 198th Pl have a pool?
No, 1014 S 198th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1014 S 198th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1014 S 198th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 S 198th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 S 198th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 S 198th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 S 198th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
