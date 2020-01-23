All apartments in Covington
Find more places like 26230 171st Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covington, WA
/
26230 171st Pl SE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

26230 171st Pl SE

26230 171st Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

26230 171st Place Southeast, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
26230 171st Pl SE Available 02/01/20 Enjoy life in this Coho Creek 2 Story Home! - 2.5 bath house. Living room, dining area and kitchen create an open environment great for entertaining. An additional room downstairs could be used as a den/office or formal dining room. The kitchen has beautiful counter tops with a breakfast bar and comes with stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. Enjoy cozy evenings in the living room with the warmth of the gas fireplace.
Upstairs the large master suite includes a 5 piece bathroom with a soaking tub and a large walk-in closet. Two additional rooms with large closets, an open loft area that makes a great den or office, bathroom and the utility room. Garage has room for 2 cars and additional storage space, back yard is fully fenced. Community has easy access to Hwy 18, a play area, athletic courts and walking/jogging trails.

Please email arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com to schedule a viewing.Terms: First month's rent $2300 and deposit $2300; Application fee of $40. Sorry no pets and no smoking.

Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2464343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26230 171st Pl SE have any available units?
26230 171st Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 26230 171st Pl SE have?
Some of 26230 171st Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26230 171st Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
26230 171st Pl SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26230 171st Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 26230 171st Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covington.
Does 26230 171st Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 26230 171st Pl SE does offer parking.
Does 26230 171st Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26230 171st Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26230 171st Pl SE have a pool?
No, 26230 171st Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 26230 171st Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 26230 171st Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 26230 171st Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26230 171st Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 26230 171st Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26230 171st Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Covington 3 BedroomsCovington Apartments with Balcony
Covington Apartments with GarageCovington Apartments with Parking
Covington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WA
Spanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College