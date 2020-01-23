Amenities
26230 171st Pl SE Available 02/01/20 Enjoy life in this Coho Creek 2 Story Home! - 2.5 bath house. Living room, dining area and kitchen create an open environment great for entertaining. An additional room downstairs could be used as a den/office or formal dining room. The kitchen has beautiful counter tops with a breakfast bar and comes with stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. Enjoy cozy evenings in the living room with the warmth of the gas fireplace.
Upstairs the large master suite includes a 5 piece bathroom with a soaking tub and a large walk-in closet. Two additional rooms with large closets, an open loft area that makes a great den or office, bathroom and the utility room. Garage has room for 2 cars and additional storage space, back yard is fully fenced. Community has easy access to Hwy 18, a play area, athletic courts and walking/jogging trails.
Please email arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com to schedule a viewing.Terms: First month's rent $2300 and deposit $2300; Application fee of $40. Sorry no pets and no smoking.
Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.
No Pets Allowed
