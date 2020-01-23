Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

26230 171st Pl SE Available 02/01/20 Enjoy life in this Coho Creek 2 Story Home! - 2.5 bath house. Living room, dining area and kitchen create an open environment great for entertaining. An additional room downstairs could be used as a den/office or formal dining room. The kitchen has beautiful counter tops with a breakfast bar and comes with stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. Enjoy cozy evenings in the living room with the warmth of the gas fireplace.

Upstairs the large master suite includes a 5 piece bathroom with a soaking tub and a large walk-in closet. Two additional rooms with large closets, an open loft area that makes a great den or office, bathroom and the utility room. Garage has room for 2 cars and additional storage space, back yard is fully fenced. Community has easy access to Hwy 18, a play area, athletic courts and walking/jogging trails.



Please email arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com to schedule a viewing.Terms: First month's rent $2300 and deposit $2300; Application fee of $40. Sorry no pets and no smoking.



Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



No Pets Allowed



