Covington, WA
17430 SE 267th PL
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

17430 SE 267th PL

17430 Southeast 267th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17430 Southeast 267th Place, Covington, WA 98042

Updated Rambler in Covington - Rent $1,425.00 a month through May 2019 - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath rambler available mid May. Comfortable living room. Cozy rec room/bonus room with wood burning stove. Kitchen has updated appliances. Sliding glass door off of kitchen and dining room leads to large fully fenced backyard.
Street - No through traffic. Property is close to shopping, dining, library, hwy18, bus line and many other convenience. 1 car garage manual.
Property is available mid to late March.
This is a Lease Break so you get a good deal through May 2019. Terms: 12 month lease. Rent to be $1,425 a month through May 2019. $1650.00 a month June 2019 through May 2020 with a Refundable Security Deposit of $1,700.00

Application fee of $40 per person over the age of 18. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking. Please contact Jackie Kleebauer 206-418-8863 to schedule a showing.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2318623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

