17843 NE 205th St

Amenities
Woodinville 1 acre Estate Home. Den + Bonus Room. Large granite kitchen bar. - 1 acre Estate Home with a quiet country feel yet easy access to civilization.
* The main floor features an entertainment area centered around the kitchen and Family room.
* The kitchen is a great room space that is open to the Family room and Dining area including a full sitting bar with brass foot rail.
* Main floor Den
* Main floor Bonus room with gas fireplace.
* 3/4 bath on the main floor has been updated with tile shower and glass surround.
* Entertainment sized back patio viewing the pristine landscape.
* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms.
* Master bath features granite counters, double sinks, and a tile and glass shower with double shower heads.
Small dog will be considered.
Please Call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management. 425-422-3022
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4450979)