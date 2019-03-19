17843 NE 205th St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated dog park fireplace

Woodinville 1 acre Estate Home. Den + Bonus Room. Large granite kitchen bar. - 1 acre Estate Home with a quiet country feel yet easy access to civilization.

* The main floor features an entertainment area centered around the kitchen and Family room.

* The kitchen is a great room space that is open to the Family room and Dining area including a full sitting bar with brass foot rail.

* Main floor Den

* Main floor Bonus room with gas fireplace.

* 3/4 bath on the main floor has been updated with tile shower and glass surround.

* Entertainment sized back patio viewing the pristine landscape.

* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms.

* Master bath features granite counters, double sinks, and a tile and glass shower with double shower heads.

Small dog will be considered.

Please Call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management. 425-422-3022



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4450979)