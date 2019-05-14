17250 Ne 156th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access pet friendly

Enjoy an affordable, one bedroom apartment in the lower (daylight!) floor of our house. We’re located in a quiet, suburban neighborhood with large lots, big trees and a reasonable commute to Microsoft or beyond.



Video: https://tinyurl.com/bigtreesrentalvideo



More:



AFFORDABLE: $1200/month + utilities. Utilities run about $125/month, not including cable/Wi-Fi.



WELL APPOINTED: Great RM w gas fireplace, TV, cable hook-up; Kitchen w counter-space, cabinets, microwave/convection oven, fridge, and dishwasher. Moveable hutch offers storage space and expands layout options for your GR/kitchen. Full bath includes laundry. Three closets: great-room, bath and bedroom. Fully furnished (negotiable).



PRIVATE ENTRY: plus one shared entry.



PARKING: One off-street parking space. 2nd off-street parking space at additional cost. Possibility of electric vehicle charging in coming months.



EXTRAS: Shared use of deck, grill, and yard.



COMMUTE: 7 min to Safeway and Walgreens. 12 min to Woodinville. 18-30 min from Redmond (Microsoft), depending on time of day.



ASSUMPTIONS: No smoking. No additional pets; our two cats largely stay upstairs, are friendly and respect closed doors, but… they are cats and just might adopt you. House laundry is in your bathroom, so we will need to negotiate times when we can use the laundry. Quiet hours 10 pm to 8 am, or as mutually agreed.