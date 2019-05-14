All apartments in Cottage Lake
17250 Ne 156th Ct
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:14 AM

17250 Ne 156th Ct

17250 Northeast 156th Court · No Longer Available
Location

17250 Northeast 156th Court, Cottage Lake, WA 98072

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
Enjoy an affordable, one bedroom apartment in the lower (daylight!) floor of our house. We’re located in a quiet, suburban neighborhood with large lots, big trees and a reasonable commute to Microsoft or beyond.

Video: https://tinyurl.com/bigtreesrentalvideo

More:

AFFORDABLE: $1200/month + utilities. Utilities run about $125/month, not including cable/Wi-Fi.

WELL APPOINTED: Great RM w gas fireplace, TV, cable hook-up; Kitchen w counter-space, cabinets, microwave/convection oven, fridge, and dishwasher. Moveable hutch offers storage space and expands layout options for your GR/kitchen. Full bath includes laundry. Three closets: great-room, bath and bedroom. Fully furnished (negotiable).

PRIVATE ENTRY: plus one shared entry.

PARKING: One off-street parking space. 2nd off-street parking space at additional cost. Possibility of electric vehicle charging in coming months.

EXTRAS: Shared use of deck, grill, and yard.

COMMUTE: 7 min to Safeway and Walgreens. 12 min to Woodinville. 18-30 min from Redmond (Microsoft), depending on time of day.

ASSUMPTIONS: No smoking. No additional pets; our two cats largely stay upstairs, are friendly and respect closed doors, but… they are cats and just might adopt you. House laundry is in your bathroom, so we will need to negotiate times when we can use the laundry. Quiet hours 10 pm to 8 am, or as mutually agreed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17250 Ne 156th Ct have any available units?
17250 Ne 156th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Lake, WA.
What amenities does 17250 Ne 156th Ct have?
Some of 17250 Ne 156th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17250 Ne 156th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17250 Ne 156th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17250 Ne 156th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 17250 Ne 156th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 17250 Ne 156th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 17250 Ne 156th Ct offers parking.
Does 17250 Ne 156th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17250 Ne 156th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17250 Ne 156th Ct have a pool?
No, 17250 Ne 156th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 17250 Ne 156th Ct have accessible units?
No, 17250 Ne 156th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17250 Ne 156th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17250 Ne 156th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 17250 Ne 156th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 17250 Ne 156th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
