Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Beautiful 4 Bedroom + Office Ranch Home in Camas for Lease for Residential or Commercial Use - 4824 NW 38th Ave - We are pleased to off this Lovely Ranch style Home in Camas, which can be used as a residential dwelling or a commercial office space. This Home boasts 2,686 square feet of living space and features:



* 4 Bedroom

* 2.5 Bathroom

* Kitchen W/ Large Pantry & Stainless appliances

* Living Room

* Family Room

* Formal Dining

* Vaulted Ceilings

* Laundry Room W/ Washer & Dryer Included!

* Covered Back Patio

* Wood Floors

* Single Car garage



Please call our offices at 360-546-1554 for a scheduled showing



This home is located in the Camas School District within the boundaries of:



Camas High School

Skyridge Middle School

Grass Valley Elementary School



This home is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554.



Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com



Lease Terms:

Twelve (12) Month Residential Agreement required.



Application required:

$60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult

Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application. .



Security Deposit Terms: $2,895.00

$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.



*Pet Terms:

This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).

There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



