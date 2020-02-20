All apartments in Camas
4824 NW 38th Ave

4824 Northwest 38th Avenue · (360) 546-1554 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4824 Northwest 38th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4824 NW 38th Ave · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2686 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom + Office Ranch Home in Camas for Lease for Residential or Commercial Use - 4824 NW 38th Ave - We are pleased to off this Lovely Ranch style Home in Camas, which can be used as a residential dwelling or a commercial office space. This Home boasts 2,686 square feet of living space and features:

* 4 Bedroom
* 2.5 Bathroom
* Kitchen W/ Large Pantry & Stainless appliances
* Living Room
* Family Room
* Formal Dining
* Vaulted Ceilings
* Laundry Room W/ Washer & Dryer Included!
* Covered Back Patio
* Wood Floors
* Single Car garage

Please call our offices at 360-546-1554 for a scheduled showing

This home is located in the Camas School District within the boundaries of:

Camas High School
Skyridge Middle School
Grass Valley Elementary School

This home is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554.

Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Lease Terms:
Twelve (12) Month Residential Agreement required.

Application required:
$60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult
Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application. .

Security Deposit Terms: $2,895.00
$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.

*Pet Terms:
This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).
There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE2405866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

