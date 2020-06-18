226 NW 14th Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Camas 2 Bedroom Bungalow with EV Charging - Camas Bungalow, 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Covered porch. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen offers; refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher. Garage/shop, 800 sq ft (20x40), with lights and power. This home also offers a 240 volt outlet for Level 2 Electric Vehicle charging. Near Crown Park. No Smoking. No Pets.



Rent: $1595; Security Deposit: $1300; Non-refundable Cleaning Fee: $275; Processing Fee (Non-refundable): $150; Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Term: One year lease

-----

Square footages displayed are approximate and may vary slightly. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, features and specials are subject to change without notice. Photos may be of a similar unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5690402)