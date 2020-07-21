427 S 126th St.

Amenities

Multi- Family - Detached Unit - Available Now - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals



This is a shared Multi-Family living situation where the owner lives in the detached home behind the main house. The owner is very cool and low key. He does not want to be involved in the renting or managing of the main home, which is why he hired a professional management company to manage the home.



Welcome to your new home where you will enjoy spending time with family and friends. Live in luxury with this meticulously remodeled and thoughtfully designed home with a lovely yard situated in Burien. This stylish new remodel features a functional floor plan with exceptional natural light, solid hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances beautiful cabinetry and quartz countertops, The en-suite master envelopes the entire upper floor with a sitting area, generous size walk in closet and Luxurious spa-inspired bath. Expand your living space in the summer with your inviting deck and back yard. A one car garage with washer and dryer round out this gem. Located close to freeways, schools, shopping and Seatac Airport.

This home is a unique blend of space, privacy, and luxury and will not stay on the market long. Call today to schedule your viewing appointment."



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

- $45 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Deposit is fully refundable at the end of the lease with normal wear & tear.

- $10/month furnace filter fee.

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a ShowDigs or Maple Leaf Management agent.

- We prefer NO pets but may consider one pet (small to medium size only) with an additional pet rent of $50/month. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com

** Our homes are non-smoking inside and /or on the property, this includes marijuana.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

- All emails and calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- Professionally managed by Maple Leaf Management - Our Reliable Service, Your Peace of Mind.



