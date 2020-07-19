2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166

Amenities
Available 09/12/19 Waterfront 180* Mt. view *206- 242- 4507 - Property Id: 96985
$2,250 Puget Sound Waterfront 180* view Mt Rainier/Olympics
*Waterfront home $2,250
*2 Bedroom 1 bath
*2 decks with 180* view.
*small office
*Gas log fireplace
*small garden, beach access.
*This property offers an abundance of wildlife including eagles, herons, sea lions & and the occasional whale.
*Quiet, secluded and private. Off street parking. secure mailbox with key.
Olde Burien, 2 miles.
5 mins from Airport. 20 mins downtown Seattle
* Partially Furnished.
*1 year lease. 1 st. & last months rent $ 1500.00 damage deposit that landlord prefers to return in full in exchange for property returned in original condition.
*Garbage/Water /Sewer included.
Phone # 206- 242- 4507
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/96985p
Property Id 96985
(RLNE5102857)