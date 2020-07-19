2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 09/12/19 Waterfront 180* Mt. view *206- 242- 4507 - Property Id: 96985



$2,250 Puget Sound Waterfront 180* view Mt Rainier/Olympics



*Waterfront home $2,250



*2 Bedroom 1 bath



*2 decks with 180* view.



*small office



*Gas log fireplace



*small garden, beach access.



*This property offers an abundance of wildlife including eagles, herons, sea lions & and the occasional whale.



*Quiet, secluded and private. Off street parking. secure mailbox with key.



Olde Burien, 2 miles.

5 mins from Airport. 20 mins downtown Seattle



* Partially Furnished.



*1 year lease. 1 st. & last months rent $ 1500.00 damage deposit that landlord prefers to return in full in exchange for property returned in original condition.



*Garbage/Water /Sewer included.



Phone # 206- 242- 4507

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/96985p

Property Id 96985



(RLNE5102857)