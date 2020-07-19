All apartments in Burien
Burien, WA
2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

2455 Southwest 172nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2455 Southwest 172nd Street, Burien, WA 98166
Crescent Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 09/12/19 Waterfront 180* Mt. view *206- 242- 4507 - Property Id: 96985

$2,250 Puget Sound Waterfront 180* view Mt Rainier/Olympics

*Waterfront home $2,250

*2 Bedroom 1 bath

*2 decks with 180* view.

*small office

*Gas log fireplace

*small garden, beach access.

*This property offers an abundance of wildlife including eagles, herons, sea lions & and the occasional whale.

*Quiet, secluded and private. Off street parking. secure mailbox with key.

Olde Burien, 2 miles.
5 mins from Airport. 20 mins downtown Seattle

* Partially Furnished.

*1 year lease. 1 st. & last months rent $ 1500.00 damage deposit that landlord prefers to return in full in exchange for property returned in original condition.

*Garbage/Water /Sewer included.

Phone # 206- 242- 4507
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/96985p
Property Id 96985

(RLNE5102857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 have any available units?
2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 have?
Some of 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 currently offering any rent specials?
2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 is pet friendly.
Does 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 offer parking?
Yes, 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 offers parking.
Does 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 have a pool?
No, 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 does not have a pool.
Does 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 have accessible units?
No, 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 does not have accessible units.
Does 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2455 sw 172nd street burien wa 98166 does not have units with air conditioning.
