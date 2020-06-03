Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

14624 16th Ave SW Available 01/09/20 Cascade Villa Home in Burien for Rent! -



This secluded Seahurst home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Located in a charming, safe & established neighborhood on a large lot 6,250 sq. ft. for added privacy! There is a fully fenced backyard for small pets. Detached 1 car garage with additional shed & mower for convenient yard maintenance. The flower beds in front give an added ambiance and invitation to this lovely home. All hardwood floors for easy cleaning. Extra street parking for guests. Nearby schools, restaurants & grocery stores within close proximity.



Small pet considered with additional deposit. House has oil furnace, $500 additional deposit required for oil tank.



Armando@HavenRent.com



#430



(RLNE3210557)