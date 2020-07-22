All apartments in Burien
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
1317 SW 164th St
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

1317 SW 164th St

1317 Southwest 164th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Southwest 164th Street, Burien, WA 98166
Anthony Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful single-family home in Burien. Available now!

Home features:

- 3 bed / 1 bath
- Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate countertops and spacious cabinetry
- Off-street parking
- Hardwood and tile flooring
- Private patio

Nearby schools include Gregory Heights Elementary School and Sylvester Middle School. Near multiple stores and restaurants including Town Square Burien Market, Halo Cascadia Herb N Tea and many more!

Residents are responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
Application fee: $49 pp
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Property Address: 1317 SW 164th St Burien, King County, Washington 98166

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1317-Sw-164Th-St-Burien-WA-98166

Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5175881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 SW 164th St have any available units?
1317 SW 164th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 1317 SW 164th St have?
Some of 1317 SW 164th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 SW 164th St currently offering any rent specials?
1317 SW 164th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 SW 164th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 SW 164th St is pet friendly.
Does 1317 SW 164th St offer parking?
Yes, 1317 SW 164th St offers parking.
Does 1317 SW 164th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 SW 164th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 SW 164th St have a pool?
No, 1317 SW 164th St does not have a pool.
Does 1317 SW 164th St have accessible units?
No, 1317 SW 164th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 SW 164th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 SW 164th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 SW 164th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 SW 164th St does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

