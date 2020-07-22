Amenities
Beautiful single-family home in Burien. Available now!
Home features:
- 3 bed / 1 bath
- Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate countertops and spacious cabinetry
- Off-street parking
- Hardwood and tile flooring
- Private patio
Nearby schools include Gregory Heights Elementary School and Sylvester Middle School. Near multiple stores and restaurants including Town Square Burien Market, Halo Cascadia Herb N Tea and many more!
Residents are responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
Application fee: $49 pp
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Property Address: 1317 SW 164th St Burien, King County, Washington 98166
You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1317-Sw-164Th-St-Burien-WA-98166
Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5175881)