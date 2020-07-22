Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Beautiful single-family home in Burien. Available now!



Home features:



- 3 bed / 1 bath

- Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate countertops and spacious cabinetry

- Off-street parking

- Hardwood and tile flooring

- Private patio



Nearby schools include Gregory Heights Elementary School and Sylvester Middle School. Near multiple stores and restaurants including Town Square Burien Market, Halo Cascadia Herb N Tea and many more!



Residents are responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

Application fee: $49 pp

Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.

Property Address: 1317 SW 164th St Burien, King County, Washington 98166



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1317-Sw-164Th-St-Burien-WA-98166



Our Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5175881)