1002 S 140th St

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Recently renovated with new paint and flooring a lower unit duplex in Burien. Three bedroom and 2 bath unit conveniently located minutes to SeaTac Airport, Highway 509, 99, & I-5 freeway. Light-filled living room features easy to clean vinyl floors and wood burning fireplace. The bedrooms are large with spacious closets. Kitchen has refrigerator, electric stove, and plenty of cupboard storage space. Laundry room with large capacity washer and dryer. Off-street parking for 2 cars.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month lease. Tenant pays pro-rated electric, 100% of Puget Sound Energy gas, and pro-rated water and sewer. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



