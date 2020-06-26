All apartments in Burien
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:54 PM

1002 S 140th St

1002 South 140th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1002 South 140th Street, Burien, WA 98168

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE NOW!

Recently renovated with new paint and flooring a lower unit duplex in Burien. Three bedroom and 2 bath unit conveniently located minutes to SeaTac Airport, Highway 509, 99, & I-5 freeway. Light-filled living room features easy to clean vinyl floors and wood burning fireplace. The bedrooms are large with spacious closets. Kitchen has refrigerator, electric stove, and plenty of cupboard storage space. Laundry room with large capacity washer and dryer. Off-street parking for 2 cars.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month lease. Tenant pays pro-rated electric, 100% of Puget Sound Energy gas, and pro-rated water and sewer. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 S 140th St have any available units?
1002 S 140th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 1002 S 140th St have?
Some of 1002 S 140th St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 S 140th St currently offering any rent specials?
1002 S 140th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 S 140th St pet-friendly?
No, 1002 S 140th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 1002 S 140th St offer parking?
Yes, 1002 S 140th St offers parking.
Does 1002 S 140th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 S 140th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 S 140th St have a pool?
No, 1002 S 140th St does not have a pool.
Does 1002 S 140th St have accessible units?
No, 1002 S 140th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 S 140th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 S 140th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 S 140th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 S 140th St does not have units with air conditioning.
