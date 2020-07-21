7439 S 127th St

Amenities

Cozy home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available August 1st. This charming home feature ample storage, great size bedrooms, abundant of daylighting throughout the home, and fenced backyard. Renton School District Enjoy the neighborhood's play area just a short walk away and live conveniently close to Glen Coulon beach park, Skyway Park, shopping Walmart center , multiple freeway access points and more. Application Fee: $45 per adult applicant (screened for credit, criminal, and background check), Renters Insurance Required. Income Requirement: household 3X gross monthly income, Pets under 35lb considered. Pet Deposit: $500.00/pet Don't miss out on this hot deal, call Renters Warehouse today for a tour at 425-529-5038.