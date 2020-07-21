All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Find more places like 7439 S 127th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
/
7439 S 127th St
Last updated August 20 2019 at 5:36 PM

7439 S 127th St

7439 South 127th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7439 South 127th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Cozy home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available August 1st. This charming home feature ample storage, great size bedrooms, abundant of daylighting throughout the home, and fenced backyard. Renton School District Enjoy the neighborhood's play area just a short walk away and live conveniently close to Glen Coulon beach park, Skyway Park, shopping Walmart center , multiple freeway access points and more. Application Fee: $45 per adult applicant (screened for credit, criminal, and background check), Renters Insurance Required. Income Requirement: household 3X gross monthly income, Pets under 35lb considered. Pet Deposit: $500.00/pet Don't miss out on this hot deal, call Renters Warehouse today for a tour at 425-529-5038.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7439 S 127th St have any available units?
7439 S 127th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
What amenities does 7439 S 127th St have?
Some of 7439 S 127th St's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7439 S 127th St currently offering any rent specials?
7439 S 127th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 S 127th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7439 S 127th St is pet friendly.
Does 7439 S 127th St offer parking?
No, 7439 S 127th St does not offer parking.
Does 7439 S 127th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7439 S 127th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 S 127th St have a pool?
Yes, 7439 S 127th St has a pool.
Does 7439 S 127th St have accessible units?
No, 7439 S 127th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 S 127th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7439 S 127th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7439 S 127th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7439 S 127th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178

Similar Pages

Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with BalconiesBryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with ParkingBryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WA
Parkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College