Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

920 Highland Avenue Unit B

920 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

920 Highland Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Water View 1 Bd/1Ba - Wow fully renovated with a water view! Large deck overlooks the Port Washington Narrows and the Manette Bridge. Interior features a large walk in closet, spacious bedroom, fully updated kitchen with new appliances. Smallbonus room off kitchen overlooks the water. W/D hookups in unit. Detached carport provides off street parking. Property is located just minutes to PSNS, ferries, and Olympic College. Tenant to pay $100 per month toward w/s/g cost. No pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5699758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Highland Avenue Unit B have any available units?
920 Highland Avenue Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 920 Highland Avenue Unit B have?
Some of 920 Highland Avenue Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Highland Avenue Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
920 Highland Avenue Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Highland Avenue Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 920 Highland Avenue Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 920 Highland Avenue Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 920 Highland Avenue Unit B offers parking.
Does 920 Highland Avenue Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Highland Avenue Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Highland Avenue Unit B have a pool?
No, 920 Highland Avenue Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 920 Highland Avenue Unit B have accessible units?
No, 920 Highland Avenue Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Highland Avenue Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Highland Avenue Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Highland Avenue Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Highland Avenue Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

