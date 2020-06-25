920 Highland Avenue Unit B

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Water View 1 Bd/1Ba - Wow fully renovated with a water view! Large deck overlooks the Port Washington Narrows and the Manette Bridge. Interior features a large walk in closet, spacious bedroom, fully updated kitchen with new appliances. Smallbonus room off kitchen overlooks the water. W/D hookups in unit. Detached carport provides off street parking. Property is located just minutes to PSNS, ferries, and Olympic College. Tenant to pay $100 per month toward w/s/g cost. No pets please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5699758)