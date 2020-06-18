Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

912 Washington Ave Available 10/01/19 912 Washington Ave - 3 bedroom 2 bath vintage home with water view. 912 Washington Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337. Rent $1650.00 Deposit $1600.00.Updated kitchen and bathrooms, washer and dryer, yard service included. On-street parking. Available October 1, a small pet may be negotiable, non-smoking. Directions: HWY 3 to 304 (Callow) right onto Washington Ave, the house just past the Manette Bridge. Park Shore Property Management. Ask for Melanie



