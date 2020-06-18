All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 912 Washington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
912 Washington Ave
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

912 Washington Ave

912 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

912 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
912 Washington Ave Available 10/01/19 912 Washington Ave - 3 bedroom 2 bath vintage home with water view. 912 Washington Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337. Rent $1650.00 Deposit $1600.00.Updated kitchen and bathrooms, washer and dryer, yard service included. On-street parking. Available October 1, a small pet may be negotiable, non-smoking. Directions: HWY 3 to 304 (Callow) right onto Washington Ave, the house just past the Manette Bridge. Park Shore Property Management. Ask for Melanie

(RLNE5156146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Washington Ave have any available units?
912 Washington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 912 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
912 Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Washington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 912 Washington Ave offer parking?
No, 912 Washington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 912 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 Washington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 912 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 912 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 912 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Washington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Washington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Washington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College