All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 6538 Harlow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
6538 Harlow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6538 Harlow Drive

6538 Harlow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6538 Harlow Drive, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home at the end of a quiet street near Kitsap Lake. The main floor has an open floor with natural light throughout. The laundry room comes with a washer and dryer. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Off the dining room is the fenced backyard with large, raised patio set up for entertaining and relaxing. This is a no pet home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6538 Harlow Drive have any available units?
6538 Harlow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 6538 Harlow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6538 Harlow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6538 Harlow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6538 Harlow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 6538 Harlow Drive offer parking?
No, 6538 Harlow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6538 Harlow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6538 Harlow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6538 Harlow Drive have a pool?
No, 6538 Harlow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6538 Harlow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6538 Harlow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6538 Harlow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6538 Harlow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6538 Harlow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6538 Harlow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College