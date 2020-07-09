6538 Harlow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home at the end of a quiet street near Kitsap Lake. The main floor has an open floor with natural light throughout. The laundry room comes with a washer and dryer. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Off the dining room is the fenced backyard with large, raised patio set up for entertaining and relaxing. This is a no pet home.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.