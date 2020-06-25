All apartments in Bremerton
507 S Charleston Avenue

507 Charleston Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

507 Charleston Avenue South, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lots of new touches throughout this classic home with a view of Mt. Rainier! 2+ bedroom home has a large living room featuring a gas fireplace insert with remote control thermostat. Kitchen features a unique built-in pantry and new dishwasher and refrigerator. New carpet in the living room, dining, and hallway and new blinds throughout. New front loading washer and dryer included. The finished basement area can be used as a family room or a 3rd bedroom. Fenced backyard for added privacy. Close to elementary schools and convenient access to Highway 3 and all parts of the county. No pets. This home will be managed by the owner.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 S Charleston Avenue have any available units?
507 S Charleston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 507 S Charleston Avenue have?
Some of 507 S Charleston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 S Charleston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
507 S Charleston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 S Charleston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 507 S Charleston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 507 S Charleston Avenue offer parking?
No, 507 S Charleston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 507 S Charleston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 S Charleston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 S Charleston Avenue have a pool?
No, 507 S Charleston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 507 S Charleston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 507 S Charleston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 507 S Charleston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 S Charleston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 S Charleston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 S Charleston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
