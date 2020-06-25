507 S Charleston Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Lots of new touches throughout this classic home with a view of Mt. Rainier! 2+ bedroom home has a large living room featuring a gas fireplace insert with remote control thermostat. Kitchen features a unique built-in pantry and new dishwasher and refrigerator. New carpet in the living room, dining, and hallway and new blinds throughout. New front loading washer and dryer included. The finished basement area can be used as a family room or a 3rd bedroom. Fenced backyard for added privacy. Close to elementary schools and convenient access to Highway 3 and all parts of the county. No pets. This home will be managed by the owner.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Contact us to schedule a showing.