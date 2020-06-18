All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 4418 Abalone St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
4418 Abalone St
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

4418 Abalone St

4418 Abalone Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4418 Abalone Street, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Picturesque 4 Bedroom in Bremerton! - *APPROVED APPLICATIONS*

Don't miss out on seeing this gorgeous 4 Bed 2.5 Bath home in Bremerton! This cozy home features a fully fenced front yard and attached garage! Inside you'll find a large kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances and good sized pantry. Open space downstairs with a gas fireplace, den/office and all bedrooms located upstairs! Very close to shopping, downtown and only minutes from the highway!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4584454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 Abalone St have any available units?
4418 Abalone St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 4418 Abalone St currently offering any rent specials?
4418 Abalone St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 Abalone St pet-friendly?
No, 4418 Abalone St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 4418 Abalone St offer parking?
Yes, 4418 Abalone St offers parking.
Does 4418 Abalone St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 Abalone St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 Abalone St have a pool?
No, 4418 Abalone St does not have a pool.
Does 4418 Abalone St have accessible units?
No, 4418 Abalone St does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 Abalone St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4418 Abalone St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4418 Abalone St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4418 Abalone St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College