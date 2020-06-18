4418 Abalone St

Amenities

garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Picturesque 4 Bedroom in Bremerton! - *APPROVED APPLICATIONS*



Don't miss out on seeing this gorgeous 4 Bed 2.5 Bath home in Bremerton! This cozy home features a fully fenced front yard and attached garage! Inside you'll find a large kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances and good sized pantry. Open space downstairs with a gas fireplace, den/office and all bedrooms located upstairs! Very close to shopping, downtown and only minutes from the highway!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4584454)