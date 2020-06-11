All apartments in Bremerton
400 Washington Ave #211
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:29 AM

400 Washington Ave #211

400 Washington Avenue · (425) 678-3510
Location

400 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337
Downtown Bremerton

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 400 Washington Ave #211 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
400 Washington Ave #211 Available 11/12/19 Waterfront 1BR/1 BA unit at The 400 minutes from ferry and PSNS. - Stunning custom waterfront condo in the marvelous 400 in downtown Bremerton. Come home and relax in the waterfront library or work out in the waterfront fitness area before you go up to your top of the line condo. 1140 square feet with one bedroom, and one and a half bathrooms, an open living and dining room as well as a large kitchen. Bedroom features a large walk in closet with stackable washer and dryer included!

Hardwood floors, custom carpet and tile in the bathroom, granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathroom as well as upgraded light fixtures and 9 ft ceilings. Floor to ceiling windows spanning the amazing view in the Living Room and Bedroom.

Large deck with panoramic water view is accessible from living room. Stainless kitchen appliances include gas range, micro hood, dishwasher and fridge. Secured underground parking with one assigned spot as well. There is a $100.00 utility fee which covers water, sewer, garbage & gas. Electric is paid separately. Sorry, no Pets.

House is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. Call the office at 360 698 3829 to schedule a showing.

Check out our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com for a listing of all our currently available rentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2459430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Washington Ave #211 have any available units?
400 Washington Ave #211 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Washington Ave #211 have?
Some of 400 Washington Ave #211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Washington Ave #211 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Washington Ave #211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Washington Ave #211 pet-friendly?
No, 400 Washington Ave #211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 400 Washington Ave #211 offer parking?
Yes, 400 Washington Ave #211 does offer parking.
Does 400 Washington Ave #211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Washington Ave #211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Washington Ave #211 have a pool?
No, 400 Washington Ave #211 does not have a pool.
Does 400 Washington Ave #211 have accessible units?
No, 400 Washington Ave #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Washington Ave #211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Washington Ave #211 has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Washington Ave #211 have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Washington Ave #211 does not have units with air conditioning.
