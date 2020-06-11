Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

400 Washington Ave #211 Available 11/12/19 Waterfront 1BR/1 BA unit at The 400 minutes from ferry and PSNS. - Stunning custom waterfront condo in the marvelous 400 in downtown Bremerton. Come home and relax in the waterfront library or work out in the waterfront fitness area before you go up to your top of the line condo. 1140 square feet with one bedroom, and one and a half bathrooms, an open living and dining room as well as a large kitchen. Bedroom features a large walk in closet with stackable washer and dryer included!



Hardwood floors, custom carpet and tile in the bathroom, granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathroom as well as upgraded light fixtures and 9 ft ceilings. Floor to ceiling windows spanning the amazing view in the Living Room and Bedroom.



Large deck with panoramic water view is accessible from living room. Stainless kitchen appliances include gas range, micro hood, dishwasher and fridge. Secured underground parking with one assigned spot as well. There is a $100.00 utility fee which covers water, sewer, garbage & gas. Electric is paid separately. Sorry, no Pets.



House is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. Call the office at 360 698 3829 to schedule a showing.



Check out our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com for a listing of all our currently available rentals



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2459430)