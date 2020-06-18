3970 Broadmoor Loop NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom Charmer - This East Bremerton home is close to shopping, ferry, downtown and new transfer station with a community park. The lower level has a two car garage with smaller bonus area/room for your storage needs. The main level features laminate flooring and an open floor plan, 3/4 bath, granite kitchen counter tops, dining room and sizable living room. Three bedrooms on the upper level with the washer and dryer and a full bathroom too.

No smoking/No Vaping. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.

Tenant must carry liability insurance. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com.

This home is not rented as furnished - all furniture and accessories will not be included.

Must view the home in person prior to submitting an application.

Schedule a viewing with Dawn @ 360-271-1895



(RLNE3741848)