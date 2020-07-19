All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3970 Broadmoor Loop NE

3970 Broadmoor Loop NE · No Longer Available
Location

3970 Broadmoor Loop NE, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Charmer - This East Bremerton home is close to shopping, ferry, downtown and busline with a community park. The lower level has a two car garage with smaller bonus area/room. The main level features laminate flooring and an open floor plan, 3/4 bath, granite kitchen counter tops, dining room and sizable living room. Three bedrooms on the upper level with the washer and dryer and a full bath.
No smoking/No Vaping. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.
Tenant must carry liability insurance. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com.
This home is not rented as furnished - all furniture and accessories will not be included.

(RLNE3741848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

