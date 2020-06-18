3850 Maritime Drive

Amenities

Come view this 4-bedroom 3 full bath home featuring vaulted ceilings, a large gathering room w/ gas fireplace and a den/office on the main floor. The kitchen boasts a chef’s island, quartz on all hard surfaces and stainless appliances. Upper level has loft style family room, all 4 bedrooms, master features a 5 piece en suite bath. Fenced back yard and 2 car garage with tank less hot water heater round off this lovely home. 1 small pet possible with owner approval, additional security deposit and pet screening. Please note this is a Bremerton address but Port Orchard school district.



Use this link to schedule a showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1243009?source=marketing



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,175, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

