All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 3850 Maritime Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
3850 Maritime Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:07 PM

3850 Maritime Drive

3850 Maritime Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3850 Maritime Drive Southwest, Bremerton, WA 98367

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come view this 4-bedroom 3 full bath home featuring vaulted ceilings, a large gathering room w/ gas fireplace and a den/office on the main floor. The kitchen boasts a chef’s island, quartz on all hard surfaces and stainless appliances. Upper level has loft style family room, all 4 bedrooms, master features a 5 piece en suite bath. Fenced back yard and 2 car garage with tank less hot water heater round off this lovely home. 1 small pet possible with owner approval, additional security deposit and pet screening. Please note this is a Bremerton address but Port Orchard school district.

Use this link to schedule a showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1243009?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,175, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3850 Maritime Drive have any available units?
3850 Maritime Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 3850 Maritime Drive have?
Some of 3850 Maritime Drive's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3850 Maritime Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3850 Maritime Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 Maritime Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3850 Maritime Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3850 Maritime Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3850 Maritime Drive offers parking.
Does 3850 Maritime Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3850 Maritime Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 Maritime Drive have a pool?
No, 3850 Maritime Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3850 Maritime Drive have accessible units?
No, 3850 Maritime Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 Maritime Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3850 Maritime Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3850 Maritime Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3850 Maritime Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College