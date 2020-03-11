3833 Easthaven Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers an open floor plan and over sized rooms. Neighborhood has common lawn behind homes and three playgrounds for the residents. The kitchen has a lot to love from being open to the dining area with a view to the playground and a work island. The wide entry hall invites guests to the living room and gas log fireplace. Upstairs has an over sized landing area that could make a great work space or general play area. The master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and large attached bath with soaking tub and separate shower. The laundry room is downstairs and includes a washer and dryer.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available 1/27/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.