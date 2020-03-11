All apartments in Bremerton
Bremerton, WA
3833 Easthaven Avenue
3833 Easthaven Avenue

3833 Easthaven Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3833 Easthaven Avenue Northeast, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers an open floor plan and over sized rooms. Neighborhood has common lawn behind homes and three playgrounds for the residents. The kitchen has a lot to love from being open to the dining area with a view to the playground and a work island. The wide entry hall invites guests to the living room and gas log fireplace. Upstairs has an over sized landing area that could make a great work space or general play area. The master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and large attached bath with soaking tub and separate shower. The laundry room is downstairs and includes a washer and dryer.
Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available 1/27/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 Easthaven Avenue have any available units?
3833 Easthaven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 3833 Easthaven Avenue have?
Some of 3833 Easthaven Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 Easthaven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3833 Easthaven Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 Easthaven Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3833 Easthaven Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 3833 Easthaven Avenue offer parking?
No, 3833 Easthaven Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3833 Easthaven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3833 Easthaven Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 Easthaven Avenue have a pool?
No, 3833 Easthaven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3833 Easthaven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3833 Easthaven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 Easthaven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3833 Easthaven Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3833 Easthaven Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3833 Easthaven Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

