3824 Easthaven Ave
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

3824 Easthaven Ave

3824 Easthaven Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3824 Easthaven Avenue Northeast, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION IN PROCESS - Charming Newer Community offering multiple playgrounds. 3bdr 2.5bth with space and extras. Open the door to a spacious entry with ample space to take off your shoes. Walk down the laminate wood hallway while being enchanted by the flames of your gas fireplace. Offering an inviting open concept living room, dining room with sliding glass doors out to an oversized stamped patio area and fully fenced backyard. Ease of entertaining from space to space, kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, Electric flat top stove, pantry for extra storage, dishwasher and an island. Half bath also located on main level and access to a 2 car garage with remote and shelves for storage.
Take the stairs to the upper level and through the double doors to a spacious main bedroom with on suite bathroom. On Suite offers double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and oversized walk in closet.
Full seperate upstairs laundry room including both washer and dryer. 2 additional bedrooms with vibrant colors and a unique jack and jill full bathroom. There is also a space outside the bedrooms for a sitting area or small office. This is a must see home and is ready now. Please call for appointment. Deposit is the same as the rent and a pet is negotiable. If a pet is approved an additional $500 deposit will be required. (MT,CN)
REID Property Management Does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE5340537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Easthaven Ave have any available units?
3824 Easthaven Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 3824 Easthaven Ave have?
Some of 3824 Easthaven Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Easthaven Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Easthaven Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Easthaven Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 Easthaven Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3824 Easthaven Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3824 Easthaven Ave offers parking.
Does 3824 Easthaven Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3824 Easthaven Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Easthaven Ave have a pool?
No, 3824 Easthaven Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Easthaven Ave have accessible units?
No, 3824 Easthaven Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Easthaven Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3824 Easthaven Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3824 Easthaven Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3824 Easthaven Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

