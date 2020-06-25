3824 Easthaven Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION IN PROCESS - Charming Newer Community offering multiple playgrounds. 3bdr 2.5bth with space and extras. Open the door to a spacious entry with ample space to take off your shoes. Walk down the laminate wood hallway while being enchanted by the flames of your gas fireplace. Offering an inviting open concept living room, dining room with sliding glass doors out to an oversized stamped patio area and fully fenced backyard. Ease of entertaining from space to space, kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, Electric flat top stove, pantry for extra storage, dishwasher and an island. Half bath also located on main level and access to a 2 car garage with remote and shelves for storage.

Take the stairs to the upper level and through the double doors to a spacious main bedroom with on suite bathroom. On Suite offers double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and oversized walk in closet.

Full seperate upstairs laundry room including both washer and dryer. 2 additional bedrooms with vibrant colors and a unique jack and jill full bathroom. There is also a space outside the bedrooms for a sitting area or small office. This is a must see home and is ready now. Please call for appointment. Deposit is the same as the rent and a pet is negotiable. If a pet is approved an additional $500 deposit will be required. (MT,CN)

REID Property Management Does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



(RLNE5340537)