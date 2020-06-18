351 E 30th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious East Bremerton rambler with large yard and peak-a-boo view! - This house is a true gem!



Located in East Bremerton close to parks and right on the busline, is where you will find this one! This home has an amazingly large yard, a double carport, spacious bedrooms and a brand new deck!



Walking into this house from the carport will bring you into the front family room which hosts the wood burning fireplace and built in shelving. Going past that will take you into the laundry area, equipped with a Washer & Dryer (not owner supplied) and the large Kitchen with lots of cabinet space! A little extra space is here as well, large enough to fit a breakfast table and chairs. To the left you will notice the huge living room with a large picture window that looks out over the yard, and a half bathroom off the front entry. 3 good sized bedrooms and a full bath finishes off this house! Electric baseboard as well as wall cadet heaters are the main heat source. The wood burning fireplace is a wonderful way to cut down on those winter energy bills! Smalls pets are considered on a case by case bases.



Please contact Lighthouse Cove at 360-698-3829 to schedule a viewing today!



(RLNE4547492)