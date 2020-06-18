All apartments in Bremerton
351 E 30th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

351 E 30th St

351 East 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

351 East 30th Street, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious East Bremerton rambler with large yard and peak-a-boo view! - This house is a true gem!

Located in East Bremerton close to parks and right on the busline, is where you will find this one! This home has an amazingly large yard, a double carport, spacious bedrooms and a brand new deck!

Walking into this house from the carport will bring you into the front family room which hosts the wood burning fireplace and built in shelving. Going past that will take you into the laundry area, equipped with a Washer & Dryer (not owner supplied) and the large Kitchen with lots of cabinet space! A little extra space is here as well, large enough to fit a breakfast table and chairs. To the left you will notice the huge living room with a large picture window that looks out over the yard, and a half bathroom off the front entry. 3 good sized bedrooms and a full bath finishes off this house! Electric baseboard as well as wall cadet heaters are the main heat source. The wood burning fireplace is a wonderful way to cut down on those winter energy bills! Smalls pets are considered on a case by case bases.

Please contact Lighthouse Cove at 360-698-3829 to schedule a viewing today!

(RLNE4547492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 E 30th St have any available units?
351 E 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 351 E 30th St have?
Some of 351 E 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 E 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
351 E 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 E 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 E 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 351 E 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 351 E 30th St offers parking.
Does 351 E 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 E 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 E 30th St have a pool?
No, 351 E 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 351 E 30th St have accessible units?
No, 351 E 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 351 E 30th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 E 30th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 E 30th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 E 30th St does not have units with air conditioning.

