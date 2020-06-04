All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated April 23 2020 at 6:08 AM

3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast

3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast · (888) 659-9596 ext. 770628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast, Bremerton, WA 98310

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
sauna
Recently remodeled 1 bedroom condo in one of Kitsap County’s best-maintained complexes. Featuring beautiful laminate flooring, carpeting, and a gorgeous bathroom with large walk-in shower. Fresh and colorful paint and trim, along with updated fixtures make this unit bright and inviting. Spacious living room has a brick surround wood burning fireplace and large slider leading out to a roomy deck area with incredible views of the Port Washington Narrows. Larger laundry area includes washer and dryer and has extra space for storage. Water, sewer, garbage and basic cable are included as well as community swimming pool, sauna, and activity center. A storage locker is available. Ideally located close to PSNS, highway access and shopping areas. This is a no pet home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast have any available units?
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast have?
Some of 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast offer parking?
No, 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast has a pool.
Does 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
