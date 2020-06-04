3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool sauna

Recently remodeled 1 bedroom condo in one of Kitsap County’s best-maintained complexes. Featuring beautiful laminate flooring, carpeting, and a gorgeous bathroom with large walk-in shower. Fresh and colorful paint and trim, along with updated fixtures make this unit bright and inviting. Spacious living room has a brick surround wood burning fireplace and large slider leading out to a roomy deck area with incredible views of the Port Washington Narrows. Larger laundry area includes washer and dryer and has extra space for storage. Water, sewer, garbage and basic cable are included as well as community swimming pool, sauna, and activity center. A storage locker is available. Ideally located close to PSNS, highway access and shopping areas. This is a no pet home.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.