Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

322 Willow St Available 04/16/20 Cozy & Convenient 1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex Near Water Front Park! - This Cozy yet functional 1 bed 1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Bremerton! Ideally located for easy and quick access to everything you need; 9 minutes to PSNS, and 5 minutes to Olympic Collage. You are also around the corner from the Bremerton Ferry Terminal and Harrison Hospital; not to mention, super close to the waterfront park, baseball fields, and beach access galore!

The duplex sits at the end of an off set street with gravel parking on the side, and a private entryway. As you enter the home, you are first greeted by a mud room style utility area where the full size waster and dryer are located. Washer and dryer are not owner supplied appliances; they can be left in the property for tenants to use, but will not be repaired or replaced if they break down. They can however be removed. A second door leads you inside where you have beautiful laminate wood flooring in the living room, and a warm, inviting kitchen space featuring lots of natural light. Down the hall is a nicely updated bathroom and a huge bedroom with a full wall of closet space. Tons of storage, central gas heat; $25.00 Utility Fee covers your water & sewer and tenant pays all other utilities.

Cats & Dog's under 50 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



