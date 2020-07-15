Amenities

320 Washington Ave #104 Available 08/10/20 Harborside Condo with a View - Looking for luxury living in the heart of downtown Bremerton? Look no further than the Harborside Condos! Located within walking distance of the ferry, PSNS, shopping, restaurants, a movie theater, and the marina, this 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom unit features plenty of windows, as well as a patio, from which you can enjoy the beautiful view. Inside, you will find open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with a gas fireplace, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a master bedroom suite with walk in closet, and washer/dryer. The unit also comes with one reserved parking spot in the secured parking garage, as well as a storage unit. Pets: No pets, please. Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, and electric; owner pays garbage. Property currently occupied. Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, and Saturday appointments scheduled by 9am on Thursday. (MT, CN) Reid Property Management Does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.



If you qualify, please email caitlin@reidpm.com or leave a voice mail at (360) 308-2248 for more information.



