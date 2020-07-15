All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

320 Washington Ave #104

320 Washington Avenue · (360) 337-6565 ext. 123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 320 Washington Ave #104 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
320 Washington Ave #104 Available 08/10/20 Harborside Condo with a View - Looking for luxury living in the heart of downtown Bremerton? Look no further than the Harborside Condos! Located within walking distance of the ferry, PSNS, shopping, restaurants, a movie theater, and the marina, this 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom unit features plenty of windows, as well as a patio, from which you can enjoy the beautiful view. Inside, you will find open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with a gas fireplace, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a master bedroom suite with walk in closet, and washer/dryer. The unit also comes with one reserved parking spot in the secured parking garage, as well as a storage unit. Pets: No pets, please. Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, and electric; owner pays garbage. Property currently occupied. Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, and Saturday appointments scheduled by 9am on Thursday. (MT, CN) Reid Property Management Does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.

If you qualify, please email caitlin@reidpm.com or leave a voice mail at (360) 308-2248 for more information.

(RLNE2159494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Washington Ave #104 have any available units?
320 Washington Ave #104 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 320 Washington Ave #104 have?
Some of 320 Washington Ave #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Washington Ave #104 currently offering any rent specials?
320 Washington Ave #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Washington Ave #104 pet-friendly?
No, 320 Washington Ave #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 320 Washington Ave #104 offer parking?
Yes, 320 Washington Ave #104 offers parking.
Does 320 Washington Ave #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Washington Ave #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Washington Ave #104 have a pool?
No, 320 Washington Ave #104 does not have a pool.
Does 320 Washington Ave #104 have accessible units?
No, 320 Washington Ave #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Washington Ave #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Washington Ave #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Washington Ave #104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 Washington Ave #104 has units with air conditioning.
