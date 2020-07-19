All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

303 N Lafayette Ave #B

303 Lafayette Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

303 Lafayette Avenue North, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath including all utilities - Enjoy views of Mt. Rainier from this 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom lower level unit. Recently updated, this furnished rental has its own private entrance, driveway, bathroom, kitchenette, and patio area. All utilities are included in rent - even cable and internet. Appliances included are washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, and induction hot plate. Close to PSNS, Hwy 3, and the Bremerton Ferry Terminal. Lease length is flexible with shorter to longer terms available. Rent is $1,025/month with a $975 deposit and is available on March 8th. For more information or a showing, contact Desirae with Park Shore Property Management at (360) 871-2332.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4274850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 N Lafayette Ave #B have any available units?
303 N Lafayette Ave #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 303 N Lafayette Ave #B have?
Some of 303 N Lafayette Ave #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 N Lafayette Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
303 N Lafayette Ave #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 N Lafayette Ave #B pet-friendly?
No, 303 N Lafayette Ave #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 303 N Lafayette Ave #B offer parking?
No, 303 N Lafayette Ave #B does not offer parking.
Does 303 N Lafayette Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 N Lafayette Ave #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 N Lafayette Ave #B have a pool?
No, 303 N Lafayette Ave #B does not have a pool.
Does 303 N Lafayette Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 303 N Lafayette Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 303 N Lafayette Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 N Lafayette Ave #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 N Lafayette Ave #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 N Lafayette Ave #B does not have units with air conditioning.
