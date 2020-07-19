303 N Lafayette Ave #B

Amenities

Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath including all utilities - Enjoy views of Mt. Rainier from this 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom lower level unit. Recently updated, this furnished rental has its own private entrance, driveway, bathroom, kitchenette, and patio area. All utilities are included in rent - even cable and internet. Appliances included are washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, and induction hot plate. Close to PSNS, Hwy 3, and the Bremerton Ferry Terminal. Lease length is flexible with shorter to longer terms available. Rent is $1,025/month with a $975 deposit and is available on March 8th. For more information or a showing, contact Desirae with Park Shore Property Management at (360) 871-2332.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4274850)