Bremerton, WA
2532 FILBERT AVE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

2532 FILBERT AVE

2532 Filbert Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Filbert Ave, Bremerton, WA 98310
East Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous new home close to ferries, PSNS and recreational activities! - This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in Manette close to ferries and PSNS . The home boasts a spacious floor plan with over 2100 sq ft. Features include Kitchen with Island, large great room, master suite comfortably fits a King size bed and area for office space and en suite master bath with double vanity. Rooms are spacious with walk in closets and large laundry room and ample space for storage in the garage and closets. This home includes a fire sprinkler system, central heat, private driveway for ample parking and deck off the kitchen and cozy fireplace in front room. Bright and beautiful within walking distance to Bremerton Ice Rink, YMCA, parks, and pool. This is a must see to appreciate home and you can schedule an appointment with Crystal Avery at CrystalAvery@windermere.com or 360-516-6243. Tenants are required to carry insurance and submit an application. No smoking/Vaping.

(RLNE5361923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 FILBERT AVE have any available units?
2532 FILBERT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2532 FILBERT AVE have?
Some of 2532 FILBERT AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 FILBERT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2532 FILBERT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 FILBERT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2532 FILBERT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2532 FILBERT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2532 FILBERT AVE offers parking.
Does 2532 FILBERT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 FILBERT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 FILBERT AVE have a pool?
Yes, 2532 FILBERT AVE has a pool.
Does 2532 FILBERT AVE have accessible units?
No, 2532 FILBERT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 FILBERT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 FILBERT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 FILBERT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 FILBERT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

