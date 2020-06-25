2532 FILBERT AVE

Amenities

Gorgeous new home close to ferries, PSNS and recreational activities! - This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in Manette close to ferries and PSNS . The home boasts a spacious floor plan with over 2100 sq ft. Features include Kitchen with Island, large great room, master suite comfortably fits a King size bed and area for office space and en suite master bath with double vanity. Rooms are spacious with walk in closets and large laundry room and ample space for storage in the garage and closets. This home includes a fire sprinkler system, central heat, private driveway for ample parking and deck off the kitchen and cozy fireplace in front room. Bright and beautiful within walking distance to Bremerton Ice Rink, YMCA, parks, and pool. This is a must see to appreciate home and you can schedule an appointment with Crystal Avery at CrystalAvery@windermere.com or 360-516-6243. Tenants are required to carry insurance and submit an application. No smoking/Vaping.



