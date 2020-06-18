All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 2531 Stephenson #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2531 Stephenson #B
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:32 PM

2531 Stephenson #B

2531 Stephenson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2531 Stephenson Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful remodeled duplex in East Bremerton! - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Eating area off kitchen has great view of Olympic Mountains, Lions Field Park, the Narrows and pleasant sunsets. House has detached one car garage and off street parking for one car. Yard is fully fenced. Mud room with washer/dryer included and extra storage cupboards. Freshly remodeled with new windows, new electric and plumbing, new paint, new flooring in living area, new carpets in bedrooms. Bathroom remodeled with new vanity, sink, toilet and all fixtures.
Approximately 1,000 sq ft. Pets negotiable for additional deposit and monthly fees. $75 monthly water/sewer additional fee, all other utilities covered by tenant. One year minimum lease. Renters insurance required. No smoking.

Please visit our website lcpmwa.com for a list of all our available rentals and to schedule a viewing today!

(RLNE5513588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 Stephenson #B have any available units?
2531 Stephenson #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2531 Stephenson #B have?
Some of 2531 Stephenson #B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 Stephenson #B currently offering any rent specials?
2531 Stephenson #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 Stephenson #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 Stephenson #B is pet friendly.
Does 2531 Stephenson #B offer parking?
Yes, 2531 Stephenson #B offers parking.
Does 2531 Stephenson #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2531 Stephenson #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 Stephenson #B have a pool?
No, 2531 Stephenson #B does not have a pool.
Does 2531 Stephenson #B have accessible units?
No, 2531 Stephenson #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 Stephenson #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 Stephenson #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 Stephenson #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2531 Stephenson #B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College