2531 Stephenson #B

Wonderful remodeled duplex in East Bremerton! - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Eating area off kitchen has great view of Olympic Mountains, Lions Field Park, the Narrows and pleasant sunsets. House has detached one car garage and off street parking for one car. Yard is fully fenced. Mud room with washer/dryer included and extra storage cupboards. Freshly remodeled with new windows, new electric and plumbing, new paint, new flooring in living area, new carpets in bedrooms. Bathroom remodeled with new vanity, sink, toilet and all fixtures.

Approximately 1,000 sq ft. Pets negotiable for additional deposit and monthly fees. $75 monthly water/sewer additional fee, all other utilities covered by tenant. One year minimum lease. Renters insurance required. No smoking.



