2521 Reid Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Well maintained home opens to a bright living room that flows into the kitchen offering a view of the backyard. Hallway leads to all 3 bedrooms and a nicely updated bathroom. The backyard, overlooking Lent Landing waterfront park, offers a spacious patio that is great for BBQs and relaxing in the summer. Along with off street parking there is an extra-large detached 1 car garage with space for storage. It is close to PSNS, shopping, and Bremerton Ferry Terminal. Small pet may be possible with approval and additional security deposit.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



