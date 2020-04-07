All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:55 PM

2521 Reid Avenue

2521 Reid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Reid Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained home opens to a bright living room that flows into the kitchen offering a view of the backyard. Hallway leads to all 3 bedrooms and a nicely updated bathroom. The backyard, overlooking Lent Landing waterfront park, offers a spacious patio that is great for BBQs and relaxing in the summer. Along with off street parking there is an extra-large detached 1 car garage with space for storage. It is close to PSNS, shopping, and Bremerton Ferry Terminal. Small pet may be possible with approval and additional security deposit.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Reid Avenue have any available units?
2521 Reid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2521 Reid Avenue have?
Some of 2521 Reid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Reid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Reid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Reid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 Reid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2521 Reid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Reid Avenue offers parking.
Does 2521 Reid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Reid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Reid Avenue have a pool?
No, 2521 Reid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Reid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2521 Reid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Reid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Reid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 Reid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2521 Reid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

