Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

2420 Yulan Walk

2420 Yulan Walk · (360) 265-1781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2420 Yulan Walk, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2420 Yulan Walk · Avail. Jul 17

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2323 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2420 Yulan Walk Available 07/17/20 4 Bedroom Home in the Ridge! - New "The Ridge" community in Manette area of Bremerton. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2323 sq.ft. Open kitchen and living room with gas fireplace, formal dining and junior sweet bedroom on main level. Upstairs with 3 bedrooms and laundry area (washer/dryer not included). Master suite with 5-piece bath and two closets! Detached garage. Convenient location close to YMCA, bus line, ferry & shopping. Available July 17. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE5835477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Yulan Walk have any available units?
2420 Yulan Walk has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2420 Yulan Walk currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Yulan Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Yulan Walk pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Yulan Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2420 Yulan Walk offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Yulan Walk does offer parking.
Does 2420 Yulan Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2420 Yulan Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Yulan Walk have a pool?
No, 2420 Yulan Walk does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Yulan Walk have accessible units?
No, 2420 Yulan Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Yulan Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Yulan Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 Yulan Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 Yulan Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
