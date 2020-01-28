All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 2406 Yulan Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2406 Yulan Walk
Last updated March 28 2020 at 6:07 PM

2406 Yulan Walk

2406 Yulan Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Manette
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2406 Yulan Walk, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
The Ridge a new community in the Manette area of Bremerton. New release a 2323 sq ft plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. One of the Bedrooms is a Junior master Suite on the main. Kitchen, Island, and Pantry, opens up into large family room. Formal Dining on main as well. Very Large master with 5-piece bath, walk-in closet. Walking areas throughout the community. Walk to the YMCA, Ice skating rink, and swimming pool. Minutes from schools. Close to bus line, shopping, ferries, and all bases. Tenant occupied and showing are scheduled for 11am on saturday's. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Yulan Walk have any available units?
2406 Yulan Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2406 Yulan Walk have?
Some of 2406 Yulan Walk's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Yulan Walk currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Yulan Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Yulan Walk pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Yulan Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2406 Yulan Walk offer parking?
No, 2406 Yulan Walk does not offer parking.
Does 2406 Yulan Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Yulan Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Yulan Walk have a pool?
Yes, 2406 Yulan Walk has a pool.
Does 2406 Yulan Walk have accessible units?
No, 2406 Yulan Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Yulan Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Yulan Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Yulan Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 Yulan Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College