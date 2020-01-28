2406 Yulan Walk

Amenities

The Ridge a new community in the Manette area of Bremerton. New release a 2323 sq ft plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. One of the Bedrooms is a Junior master Suite on the main. Kitchen, Island, and Pantry, opens up into large family room. Formal Dining on main as well. Very Large master with 5-piece bath, walk-in closet. Walking areas throughout the community. Walk to the YMCA, Ice skating rink, and swimming pool. Minutes from schools. Close to bus line, shopping, ferries, and all bases. Tenant occupied and showing are scheduled for 11am on saturday's. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032